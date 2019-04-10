Retrial underway for former Michigan State police trooper in Detroit teen's fatal ATV crash

DETROIT - Jurors heard opening statements in the second trial of a former Michigan state trooper charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Detroit teen on an all-terrain vehicle.

Mark Bessner's first trial last fall ended without a verdict. He's charged in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes.

Bessner shot Grimes with a Taser from a moving patrol car as he and his partner pursued the boy at high speed. Grimes crashed the ATV and died. Bessner said he believed Grimes was armed, but the teen had no weapon. Bessner quit the state police.

The prosecutor argued that there was no reason to use a sun gun for a traffic violation.

"Is the threat this person is posing such that sort of force was justified?" Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Penney said.

The defense argued that Bessner acted in self-defense.

"This is not somebody out here tasing for sport," defense attorney Richard Convertino said.

One expert spoke in court about the effects of a Taser being fired at someone.

"The effect is immediate and they become incapacitated from performing certain functions," Taser expert Darko Babic said.

The dashcam video of the incident and Grimes' T-shirt were shown as evidence in the case. A witness spoke about watching the chase and crash from a van as she was sitting on Rossini Street.

"He was losing control of the four-wheeler and he ran right into the side of the truck, which was right here. He smacked right into the side of it and when he did, his four-wheeler flipped and he landed right on his head," witness Ariel Houser said.

Judge Margaret Van Houten approved the prosecution's motion to show video and audio footage of Bessner recorded during a chase on August 12, 2017. That chase happened prior to the incident with Grimes. In the video, Bessner allegedly talks about wanting to use his Taser on another ATV rider.

