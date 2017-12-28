Reward for information regarding man wanted in connection with eight Michigan armed robberies

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Police now believe one man could be responsible for one attempted robbery and eight armed robberies that occurred in Michigan between Dec. 8 and Dec. 24.

Police said the man is believed to be responsible for two robberies in Pontiac, two in Auburn Hills, three in Waterford Township, one in Hartland Township and one in Port Huron.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 248-370-9444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Those offering information will remain anonymous.

