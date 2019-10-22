Reward offered for arrest in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man

DETROIT - A family is pleading for answers after a young man was fatally shot.

DeShun Montgomery, 20, was found dead on Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. on the corner of King Richard and Merlin streets near Cadieux Road on Detroit's east side, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said that the family reported Montgomery was going out to visit some friends the evening before he was found dead. He spoke to his brother at 10:50 p.m. and said he was headed home, but never returned.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

