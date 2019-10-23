Reward offered for info leading to arrest in murder of Detroit father of 2

DETROIT - A father of two was shot and killed after attending a fireworks show in Detroit with his family.

Divonte Lawrence, 26, dropped his family off after the fireworks show and went to Russell Street to visit a friend. As he pulled up, an unknown person approached and fired into his 2006 Trailblazer, killing him.

Lawrence was shot June 25 at 12:09 a.m., according to Crime Stoppers. Lawrence was engaged, and his family said his main focus was to raise a family. He was studying engineering at Wayne County Community College.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.