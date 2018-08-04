Reward offered for information about firework attack that killed 4 cows in Michigan pasture

UBLY, Mich. - Four calves died Saturday when someone launched fireworks into their pasture in Sanilac County, authorities said.

Authorities said a motorist deliberately launched the explosives into the pasture in the 4900 block of Cumber Road in Ubly about 1 a.m. The fireworks caused a fire that killed the four animals.

The suspect vehicle was a small car traveling west on Cumber Road.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the conviction of the persons responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sanilac County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Laming at 810-648-2000, extension 2.

“This callous act led to the painful death of four young animals,” said Molly Tamulevich, Michigan state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope that anyone with information about this terrible crime will come forward.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.