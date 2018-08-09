Reward offered for information about hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Detroit boy

DETROIT - A reward is offered for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old Detroit boy July 21.

Jerry Grasty Jr. was struck by a vehicle while crossing 7 Mile Road at Caldwell Street. The force of the collision threw him into the path of a 2005 Ford Focus.

The Focus and its driver, a 67-year-old woman, remained at the scene, but the other vehicle fled the scene. Authorities said the vehicle is silver and is possibly a Chevrolet.

Grasty was a ninth-grader at Osborne High School. He was the third-oldest of eight siblings and enjoyed helping his family in any way he could. He was a severe asthmatic and only had one working lung. Despite this, the teen started a business repairing bikes, cutting grass and providing snow removal services.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. If the tip is received by the end of Thursday, $1,000 will be added to the reward. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or at 1800speakup.org.

