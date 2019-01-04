News

Reward offered for information about man found shot to death in Detroit alley

Andre Jones found Dec. 13

By Amber Ainsworth

Andre Jones was found shot to death Dec. 13, 2018 in a Detroit alley. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A reward is being offered for information about a shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead in Detroit.

Andre Jones' body was found at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in an alley at Littlefield Street and West Chicago.

Crime Stoppers is providing a reward up to $2,500 for tips that lead to an arrest of the shooter. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

