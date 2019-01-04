Reward offered for information about man found shot to death in Detroit alley

Andre Jones was found shot to death Dec. 13, 2018 in a Detroit alley. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A reward is being offered for information about a shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead in Detroit.

Andre Jones' body was found at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in an alley at Littlefield Street and West Chicago.

Crime Stoppers is providing a reward up to $2,500 for tips that lead to an arrest of the shooter. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

