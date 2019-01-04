Reward offered for information about Roseville shooting that left Detroit teen dead

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a shooting in Roseville that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Antonio Christian was found on the sidewalk on Pinehurst Street between 12 Mile Road and Wellworth Street at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 11.

Police said the shooter, who was wearing all black, possibly fled the scene in a black Ford Mustang.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

