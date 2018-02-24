Reward offered for information after puppy found wrapped in plastic in Detroit

A reward is being offered for information after this puppy was found wrapped in plastic in Detroit.

DETROIT - The Michigan Humane Society is offering a reward for information that leads to a conviction after a puppy was found wrapped in plastic in Detroit.

A citizen discovered the dog. The shepherd pup was taken into the society's care but he did not survive. He died early Saturday morning while surrounded by a medical team, MHS said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587) to submit tips.

