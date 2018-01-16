Reward offered for information in deadly 2017 Sterling Heights shootings

Police believe two family members were targeted in separate fatal shootings inside Laith's Candy Land in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS - A reward is being offered for information in the double-murder of two men at Laith's Candy Land last year in Sterling Heights.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward on each of the killings.

Police believe two family members were targeted in separate fatal shootings inside Laith's Candy Land in Sterling Heights in December.

Sufian Saba, 51, was found shot to death inside the business. His nephew, Laith Anki, 27, who was the owner of the business, was gunned down inside shortly after.

Family members want to know who is responsible for the shootings and why.

If you have information, please call 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.