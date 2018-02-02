Reward offered for information in slaying of father on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Marcus Bost was killed on Nov. 18, in the 19000 block of Gruebner Avenue on Detroit's east side.

According to his family, Bost was in contact with his siblings daily, including the day before his death. Marcus was found shot multiple times; the building he was in was then set on fire. Bost was 28 years old.

Bost attended Cooley High School in Detroit. He later became employed at Champions Bar and Grill as a dishwasher. He is the father of two children: 9-year-old Marcus and 6-year-old Janel.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for the killing of Bost. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight Friday, $1,000 will be added for a total of $3,500. All rewards are paid anonymously.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or at 1800speakup.org. Tips can also be submitted via text by typing "CSM" and your tip to 274637.

