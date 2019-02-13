Reward offered for information on fatal hit-and-run of father riding bicycle in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of a father who was riding his bicycle in Warren.

Randy Menendez, 60, of Eastpointe was killed at 6:27 p.m. Feb. 3 while riding his bicycle across Groesbeck Highway at 10 Mile Road, police said.

He was struck by a gray 2018 Dodge Charger SRT with a temporary tag in the rear window, according to authorities.

Authorities released video of the moments before Menendez was struck.

Police said the car struck Menendez and fled the scene without slowing down.

"You can see by the video the driver didn't even slow down," Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. "We really need some help on this one."

Warren investigators said Menendez's bicycle and clothing were scattered across the road after the collision.

Police said Menendez was crossing the street when pedestrian traffic was supposed to be stopped and cars on Groesbeck Highway had the green light.

But the Charger that struck him was traveling up to 70 mph, according to authorities.

"That's the key," Dwyer said. "It was a crash. There's a big difference."

Police hope somebody will recognize the Charger or know the driver. They said the car likely has damage on the front or side.

Dwyer thinks alcohol or drugs might have been a factor, but he also said it would go a long way if the driver came forward.

"If he's out there, be a man about it," Dwyer said. "It would be to his benefit to turn himself in."

A $2,500 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous.

