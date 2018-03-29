Reward offered for information on shooter in April 2016 homicide on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Officials are offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 31-year-old Detroit resident Kevin Smith.

On April 2, 2016, Smith was shot to death while sitting in his Jeep near the intersection of Roselawn Street and John C. Lodge Service Drive.

Smith graduated from Weston Technical Academy in Detroit, and later attended Wayne County Community College and Baker College to study computer engineering. He was renovating a home for himself and his two children.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500. If the tip that is received by midnight Thursday, an additional $1,000 will be added to the reward.

Anyone with information on Smith's death is asked to call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, visit www.1800speakup.org or text your tip to 274-637.

Tips can be made anonymously.

