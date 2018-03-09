Reward offered for information regarding abused, mutilated cat found in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. - Michigan Humane Society and Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for an abused cat that was found.

A young cat was brought to the Michigan Humane Society’s Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland on Wednesday. He was found with portions of his ears and tail removed, duct-tape wrapped around his legs and had bruising on his body.

The cat, who has been named Stanley, is receiving medical care at the shelter.

The $2,500 reward offered is for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Tips can be called into either organization.

Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigations can be reached at 313-872-3401 and Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.