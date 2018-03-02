Reward offered for information relating to November homicide on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest for the murder of Jabril Mitchell-Long.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed, woman injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

On Nov. 11 at approximately 10:45 p.m., police said Mitchell-Long and a woman were in a blue 2012 Chrysler 200 near 16757 Mansfield St. when someone emerged from a pickup truck and started shooting

The truck left eastbound on Verne Avenue towards Greenfield. The woman called police and when they arrived, Mitchell-Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Mitchell-Long's death is asked to call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org.

Tips can be made anonymously.

