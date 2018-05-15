Reward offered for missing bearded dragon last seen in Chesterfield Township

There's never a dull day in Metro Detroit.

Chesterfield Township police have shared an alert for, wait for it, a missing bearded dragon.

"Do you have a big lizard in your back yard? This lovely lady decided to go have an adventure but her family misses her terribly. She wandered off on May 13th in the area of Cotton and Jefferson. She is 8 years old and about two feet long but don't be frightened! Bearded dragons are non-agressive. Please call the number on the flier if you see her."

These lizards are popular reptile pets, since they are gentle and don't get too large. These reptiles grow to be 16 to 24 inches long.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.