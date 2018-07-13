Reward offered in search for man suspected of murdering girlfriend, injuring her niece in Detroit

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left his girlfriend dead and her niece injured.

Lenell James Kirby is accused of murdering Tyiela Autry, 28, and injuring Kiera Autry, 22, around 3:15 a.m. June 3 at a home in the 18700 block of Grandville on Detroit's west side.

Members of the victims' family said Kiera Autry returned home from work around 1 p.m. to find the house empty. She was home alone until around 3 a.m., when her aunt, Tyiela Autry, and her aunt's boyfriend, Kirby, returned from a night out, family members said.

A physical argument broke out between the couple, and Kiera Autry tried to break it up, officials said. Kirby is accused of taking out a handgun and shooting both women. Tyiela Autry was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to Kirby's arrest. If the tip is received by midnight Friday, $1,000 will be added to the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

Family shares video of injured woman

The family of an Army veteran who barely survived a shooting over the weekend shared a video with Local 4 in hopes of getting the shooter behind bars.

Kiera Autry's family shot video as she fought to survive in the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, Kirby is still on the run, even after his mother pleaded for him to turn himself in.

Video shows Kiera Autry inside Siani-Grace Hospital. She was shot in the face, neck and head.

Members of the Autry family said they hope someone sees how much damage Kirby did and turns him in.

