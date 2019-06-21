Rifles, drugs and more than $72K seized in Wayne County drug bust

The drugs and rifles police seized after search warrants were executed.

DETROIT - On Wednesday, the Downriver Area Narcotics Organization ended a long investigation involving the flow of heroin and other illegal narcotics into Wayne County's downriver communities.

The investigated lasted several months, police said. DRANO officers executed four search warrants in Southfield, Taylor, and Detroit as part of the investigation.

After search warrants were executed, three people were arrested and approximately 3.3 pounds of cocaine, three-quarters of a pound of heroin/fentanyl, two AR-15 rifles, three pistols, and $72,655 were seized.

The three people arrested are being identified as a 43-year-old Taylor man, a 43-year-old Southfield man and a 43-year-old Detroit resident.

DRANO is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force comprised of officers from Michigan State Police, Taylor Police Department, Melvindale Police Department, Southgate Police Department, Allen Park Police Department and Ecorse Police Department.



