River Rogue community gathers to pay their respects to beloved police chief

RIVER ROGUE, Mich. - River Rogue Police Chief Deborah Hayes-Price died suddenly last week while on vacation. Her body returned home Sunday with a full police escort.

Residents of the community and the River Rogue Police Department are mourning the sudden death of the police chief.

"It's a big loss to the department, to the family, to the whole Downriver community. She was a pillar," said one River Rogue resident.

The 66-year-old police chief died suddenly during a family vacation in Atlanta. The chief’s body was flown back Sunday evening, and her community showed up to pay their respects.

Price was remembered as a persuasive leader and passionate about serving the people in River Rouge.

"No matter who you were, she greeted everyone with hugs," said Detective Lieutenant Dasumo Mitchell.

Chief price joined the River Rouge Police Department in 1990. She rose through the ranks and was appointed police chief three years ago.

"Me, at 91 years old, meant an awful lot to me, because it’s progress," said another River Rogue resident.

"Back when I was mayor I was glad to hire her and glad to be on council. We are all heartbroken," said former River Rogue Mayor Daniel Cooney.

On Sunday evening people hugged, prayed and honored a life taken too soon.

"She’s going to be missed. She is so loved and you look out here, they are here because she had an impact on everyone out here," said another River Rogue resident.

