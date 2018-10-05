River Rouge neighborhood rattled after woman's body discovered in back alley

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead near an abandoned home in River Rouge, officials said.

River Rouge police said the woman's body was found in the 200 block of Fairmont Street.

Her death is being treated as a homicide.

Neighbors spent the day watching Michigan State police and River Rouge police comb through the vacant property after a passer-by called 911 to report discovering the victim's body in a back alley.

"I feel bad for the woman and her family. We don't know who she is, but she is a family member," a resident said.

River Rouge police requested Michigan State police lead the investigation. At this time, police will not give any information regarding how she died or if there were any visible signs of trauma.

The discovery of a body in a residential area rattled neighbors.

"Feel so sorry for her. It's terrible. To be killed like that, it's pretty bad," a resident said.

Police towed a red pickup truck away. It's unclear if that truck belonged to the victim or if it's connected to the case.

Neighbors said they haven't seen that truck in the area before.

"We are all shocked about it. Like, when did this happen? How did this happen?" a resident said.

