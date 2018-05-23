River Rouge police searching for people terrorizing family after home firebombed, child fatally shot

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - River Rouge police need help locating the person or people terrorizing a family.

Twenty-six shots were fired into the home May 5. Fifteen more shots were fired at the rear of the home Sunday.

One of those shots hit 3-year-old Jamar Lee Quinn Jr. in the head. He died Monday as a result of his wounds.

“All I heard was, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,’ and my baby rolled over with a gunshot to his head,” Jamar's mother, Danielle Davis, said.

On Monday night, someone firebombed the home.

"That angry to kill somebody? There's got to be another way, another solution," police Chief Deborah Hayes-Price said.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call police at 313-842-8700.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.