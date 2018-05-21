River Rouge shooting, firebombing: What we know right now

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - After a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head while sleeping in his home in River Rouge Sunday morning, the child's mother's home was firebombed overnight Monday.

Here is what we know so far:

Sunday shooting

Jamar Lee Quinn Jr., 3, was shot in the head while sleeping at home in River Rouge at 2:45 a.m. Sunday and was taken to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit and had surgery.

Jamar remains in critical condition.

The bullet came from behind the house in an apparent drive-by shooting. The shooter remains at large. No description of the shooter has been released.

The home, near Hall Street, was shot at repeatedly, according to Jamar's mother Danielle Davis.

“All I heard was, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,’ and my baby rolled over with a gunshot to his head,” Davis said.

A person also shot up the front of the house, shattering a window, a week prior to her son being shot. It isn't known if these crimes were caused by the same person.

“I can't even go back to there, because the next time, it'll be somebody else, and we don't want that,” Davis said.

Overnight firebombing

Davis' home was also firebombed early Monday morning.

No one was injured. No other information was immediately available.

