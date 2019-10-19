Road closures in Downtown Detroit: Thousands expected for FREEP marathon, Lions game

DETROIT - It's marathon weekend here in Detroit. There are some races Saturday and the big one on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the streets will be flooded with runners for the Detroit Free Press Marathon. Downtown will also see traffic for the Lions game as Lions tailgaters will be getting ready for the game.

Some Marathon closures:

The Ambassador Bridge will have restricted traffic 5:45 AM – 9 AM

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is closed 6:45 AM – 10 AM

M-10 (the Lodge) southbound is closed at I-75 from approximately 3 AM – 8:30 AM

I-375 ramp to Lafayette is open, but the Service Drive is closed from Lafayette St to Congress St 6 AM – 11 AM

I-375 southbound Jefferson St East and West exits are closed 6 AM – 2:30 PM

Fort St and Michigan Ave has various closures from approximately 3 AM – 3 PM

Additionally, westbound I-94 is closed between I-96 and Livernois the entire weekend and could impact travel to and from Ford Field.

View the full list of road closures below:

