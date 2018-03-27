Road rage incident reported in Ypsilanti Township

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a man who brandished a knife during a road rage incident in Ypsilanti Township on Monday night.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office offered these details:

On Monday, March 26, 2018 at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of S. Huron River Drive and Textile Rd for a Felonious Assault.

A 53-year-old Ypsilanti Township man reported an unknown suspect brandished a knife at him after a road rage incident.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’6”, stocky build, black hair, scruffy facial hair with no front teeth.

The suspect was driving a small gray pick-up truck and fled in an unknown direction. The case is under investigation at this time.

