Road worker struck by car in St. Clair County construction zone dies

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A construction worker who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Fort Gratiot Township has died, medical officials said.

Julian Perez, 44, of Indianapolis, was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital in critical condition after the crash. He died Thursday from his injuries.

St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a car-pedestrian injury crash shortly after noon Tuesday on M-25 north of Carrigan Road.

When they arrived, they found Perez unresponsive. He was transported by Tri-Hospital EMS to McLaren Port Huron Hospital and was later transported to McLaren Macomb.

Officials said a 28-year-old woman from Marlette was driving her vehicle north on M-25. As she drove through the construction zone, she struck Perez, police said.

Her husband and two young children were also in the vehicle.

The crash closed M-25 until about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Accident investigators from the sheriff’s office are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Fort Gratiot Township Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene of the incident.

