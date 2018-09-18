Robbers with shotgun, handgun target Harper Woods gas station during morning rush hour

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two armed and masked thieves robbed a Harper Woods gas station during the Monday morning rush hour, police said.

One of the men was carrying a shotgun equipped with a large-capacity barrel magazine, according to authorities. The other man had a handgun.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday at the Citgo gas station near I-94 and Moross Avenue. The clerk was the only person inside the gas station when the armed men arrived.

Police said the men told the clerk to give them money, so he complied. When they got the cash, the men bolted out of the store.

They were only inside for 53 seconds, officials said.

Police said the men fled toward Alstead Street in Detroit.

