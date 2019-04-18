Robert Mueller's report with details of investigation into election interference to be released

WASHINGTON - Attorney General William Barr is expected to hold a press conference on special counsel Robert Mueller's report Thursday morning before the redacted version of the report is due for release.

The report is said to be nearly 400 pages and to cover subjects ranging from questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election to whether President Donald Trump committed potentially impeachable offenses.

The press conference is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. Trump floated the possibility of holding a press conference following Barr.

Congressional Democrats are more than miffed they have to wait until the press conference is over to receive the report.

The report, with select redactions, will be released to the public Thursday.

