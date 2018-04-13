Rochester Hills homeowner shoots at 14-year-old knocking on door for directions after missing bus

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Rochester Hills man on Thursday shot at a teenager who was knocking on his door to ask for directions.

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Brennan Walker missed the bus in the morning so he started walking to school. He got lost and stopped at a home on South Christian Hills Drive to ask for directions. Walker knocked at the front door.

"I knocked on the door, stepped back, knocked, stepped back and then a lady came downstairs yelling at me," he said. "She asked me, 'Why are you trying to break into my house?' and I told her, no, I was just looking for directions to Rochester High."

When a man came down the stairs with a shotgun, Walker started running.

"I turned back and saw him aiming at me," he said.

The safety was engaged, but the homeowner was eventually able to fire a shot as Walker ran away, authorities said.

"That's just completely unacceptable on every level. I don't know how you would justify it, but it certainly doesn't pass the muster," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Authorities are reviewing home security cameras as they investigate the shooting.

