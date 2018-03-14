Rochester Hills man accused of murdering his wife before turning himself in to police

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Rochester Hills is accused of killing his wife before showing up at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to turn himself in, police said.

Deputies were called to a home around 10 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Emmons Avenue for a death investigation. A man had called 911 to report he thought his sister-in-law was dead on the couch.

He told dispatch he found her lying in blood on the couch. He also mentioned his sister-in-law and her husband had been going through a bad divorce.

Deputies responded and found Cory Ann Ehlers, 41, with gunshot wounds. She was lying dead on the couch as the man described, according to deputies.

While detectives began their investigation at the scene, Shaun Wheeler, 39, walked into the Sheriff's Office's Rochester Hills Substation and told the front desk deputy that he had just killed his wife.

Wheeler was taken into custody without incident and interviewed by detectives, officials said. He is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Wheeler was arraigned Wednesday and is being held without bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 22, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for March 29.

