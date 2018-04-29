Rochester Hills mobile home explodes after gas line breaks while Consumers Energy replaces gas meter

PONTIAC, Mich. - A mobile home in Rochester Hills exploded Friday when a gas line broke while a Consumers Energy employee was replacing a gas meter.

Authorities said the employee said the line suddenly broke about 3:05 p.m. and gas was spewing against the home before the back of it exploded about five minutes later. Authorities said several mobile homes were affected.

The owner of the house that exploded was not home, authorities said, and no injuries were reported. The fire was ruled an accident.

