Rochester Hills City Council approves child daycare at controversial intersection

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - UPDATE: Rochester Hills City Council approved building of daycare in a 6-1 vote early Tuesday.

On Monday, residents packed the City Council meeting to voice concerns about the proposed early child daycare.

Many people believe the proposed location of the new facility will bring more issues to what they call an already dangerous intersection.

The Rochester Hills community is split. Half wanted the council to vote yes, the other insisted on no.

The developer of Premiere Academy Daycare wants to build at the corner of Adams and Tienken roads on just under 2 acres. Those against the proposal told the council the key factor is traffic. They believe the intersection is already congested.

They pointed to five accidents nearby in just one week, including the critical crash involving Oakland County Deputy David Hack. But the developer's team insists that's unrelated.

The developer said it conducted a traffic impact study one day and it proved there will be minimal to no impact. Residents aren't buying it.

"This land is commercial, and it will be developed either by a local developer who cares about the community or a national group," said Julie Nemeth, of Premiere Academy.

People are concerned there will be an increase in traffic and drivers will be forced to wait longer to make turns in the area.

