Rochester Hills teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - An investigation is underway in Rochester Hills after a teacher was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The teacher was suspended from his duties at Rochester Adams High School, with pay, on Monday pending the completion of an investigation into an alleged relationship with a student. That student recently graduated and it's unclear how many years the alleged relationship goes back.

The longtime and tenured teacher is not allowed to go to the school. District leaders suspended him this week for what the district called "unprofessional conduct."

Robert Shaner, Rochester Adams High School superintendent, released the following statement to parents:

"A Rochester Adams High School teacher has been suspended from duties pending completion of an investigation of alleged unprofessional conduct with a recent graduate.

We are committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for every student. District personnel are required to meet the highest standards of personal integrity, professionalism, and performance. Employees whose conduct or performance falls short of expectations will be subject to disciplinary action.

The district will be completing an investigation and, as soon as reasonably possible, will be making a decision as to the status of the teacher. When there is an ongoing investigation, we cannot publicly share details that could have a negative impact on the investigation.

All members of our school community have the right to experience an environment where they are safe, valued, and respected. We appreciate your support to encourage your son or daughter to talk to a trusted adult if they see, hear, or experience something that doesn't seem right.

They can also anonymously report information using OK2SAY at michigan.gov/ok2say."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is working to determine if the relationship happened before the student was 18.

The former student is not cooperating with investigators.

There are two separate investigations underway in this case. The school district is investigating and so is the sheriff's office.

