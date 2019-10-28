Rochester Hills teen being held after violent threats made on social media

CNN video

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A tip to the Michigan State Police's Okay to Say tip line led to the arrest of a 15-year-old Rochester Hills male who is accused of making violent threats against a teenage girl, 15, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Operations Center.

The teenage boy had been making threats on social media to do harm to the teenage girl, also of Rochester Hills, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A detective, along with deputies, investigated the incident and interviewed the victim and alleged suspect, with the permission of their parents.

The alleged suspect became uncooperative with the detective and was taken to the Oakland County Children's Village pending a juvenile intake hearing, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation.

