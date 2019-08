Two men accused of stealing from vehicles in Rochester on July 29, 2019. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER,Mich. - Rochester police are searching for two men caught on video stealing from several vehicles on River Mist Drive.

Police said the robberies happened early Monday morning.

Anyone who can help identify the men is asked to call Rochester police at 248-651-9621.

You can see two videos of the men below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.