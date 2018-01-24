Rock and Roll legend faces eviction from Detroit home over music memorabilia collection

DETROIT - An 85-year old Detroit man faces eviction from the home where he's lived the past 35 years, and it has nothing to do with not paying rent.

Norman Thrasher is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who was inducted for his work in the 1950s group "The Midnighters." During his 60-year career, he's amassed an incredible memorabilia collection.

Thrasher calls his home a museum.

"I'm in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame," Thrasher said. "I worked with Barry White for four years, got eight gold records with Barry White."

It's a collection he said he started in the '60s, and it has grown over the years. But there's one problem. He doesn't have enough space, and now he's being forced out of his home.

"I have a lot of history, memorabilia and my library is second to none," Thrasher said.

At first glance, his collection can come off as junk, but Thrasher doesn't see it that way.

Local 4 spoke to the landlord, who said the home is hazardous. She said she has tried to work with Thrasher for years.

His move-out date is Feb. 28.

