Rock star Jack White takes field in charity ballgame to benefit historic Hamtramck Stadium

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Detroit native rock star Jack White is usually on stage, but Thursday afternoon he hit the field in a charity baseball game benefiting the historic Hamtramck Stadium.

The game brought together a group of locals, dubbed the Motor City All-Stars, to play against the Dallas-based Warstic Woodmen.

The goal is to raise enough money to renovate the stadium and bring it back to its former glory.

Hamtramck Stadium is one of only 12 remaining Negro League baseball stadiums. It opened in May 1930.

The stadium was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.

For more information on the historic stadium and to find ways to donate, visit the official Facebook page here or the official Hamtramck Stadium blog here.

