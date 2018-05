An RPG was found at a scrapyard in Detroit on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said a rocket-propelled grenade was found Wednesday at a scrapyard on Detroit’s west side.

The suspected RPG was found at the scrapyard on Lonyo Avenue.

Police said that the RPG was not live and was just the shell.

The Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad was on the scene.

No other information was made available.

