Rocks thrown at cars traveling on Southfield Road from overpass in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. - Multiple cars were hit by rocks and bricks thrown off a downriver overpass and police think a group of teenagers is responsible.

There was a line Thursday night at the Ecorse Police Department after five cars were hit. Some had mirror damage, and others were lucky to be left with their windshields intact.

Police started getting calls from people whose vehicles were being hit, and when officers arrived on the scene, they witnessed three children on the overpass who ran away. The three are believed to be responsible for causing hundreds of collars of damage.

"I approached the viaduct, and I thought nothing of it," said Kim Hundley "There was a huge boom, and it shocked me so much."

It was either a brick or a large rock that was purposely launched at her car from the railroad tracks over Southfield Road. Luckily, the windshield held and she didn't veer into a wall or another car. She went to the Ecorse Police Department to fill out a police report -- and she wasn't the only one there.

"There was another man there right after me who was hit," Hundley said. "The police were on it."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ecorse Police Department at 313-381-0900.

