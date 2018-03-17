Rodney Perry and friends bring comedy show to Punch Line Comedy Lounge

Rodney Perry is performing at the Punch Line Comedy Lounge Saturday, March 17 and Sunday, March 18. (Credit: Punch Line Comedy Lounge)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Saturday and Sunday are the final two chances for you to get out to Southfield to hear some laugh out loud jokes from a well-known comedian.

Rodney Perry is returning to the Punch Line Comedy Lounge -- 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield -- to deliver some knockout laughs.

Perry is known for his work on The Mo'Nique Show, Meet The Browns and numerous other television shows and films.

There are two shows each day -- 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Regular tickets are $25 and premium seats are $36.

To purchase tickets, visit punchlinecomedylounge.com.

