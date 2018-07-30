Rollover crash at Dexter and Davison leaves vehicles badly damaged

The crash happened at 3 a.m. Monday at Davison Street near Dexter Avenue on Detroit's west side (WDIV).

DETROIT - A rollover crash on Davison Street at Dexter Avenue on Detroit's west side left two cars severely damaged.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday. One vehicle was turning on Davison from Dexter when a Range Rover drove through the intersection and hit the turning vehicle. Two people were in the Range Rover and one person was in the turning vehicle.

At least one person is seriously injured. The conditions of the other two people is currently not known.

