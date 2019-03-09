Romeo man trying to find out whether signatures from legendary musicians on guitar are authentic

ROMEO, Mich. - Chris Van Houtte has a musical mystery he needs help solving.

He shared an interesting story on Facebook this week. In the Facebook post Van Houtte wrote, “Does anyone know people in Michigan, Ohio or Indiana who can authenticate some autographs of 1980s guitar players?”

Musical legends, including Joe Satriani and Marilyn Manson, appear to have signed the bright yellow guitar Van Houtte purchased on eBay.

The signatures look authentic, but there is no telling whether they really are. He hopes to find out the history behind the guitar.

"RIP” is written on the guitar several times, which makes it more of a mystery. The messages appear to be written for original Manson guitarist Daisy Berkowitz, whose real name was Scott Putesky. Putesky died of colon cancer in 2017.

It appears that Van Houtte found a true treasure and piece of musical history through the online auction purchase.

“I don’t want to sell the guitar. I am trying to find out if these signatures are real. There are so many other autographs on the guitar, plus a Fort Lauderdale phone number that deepens the mystery,” he said.

That number is no longer in service.

If you are a music or autograph buff, reach out to Local 4 on Facebook by commenting on a post of this article or messaging the station personally on social media.

You might be able to help track the history behind this guitar.

