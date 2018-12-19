Romulus man charged with indecent exposure

A Romumus man appeared in court after being charged with exposing himself at a Dollar Tree.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged David Libscomb, 20, of Romulus, in connection with exposing himself to a 60-year-old Van Buren Township woman. On December 16, 2018, at 2:58 p.m. at a Dollar Tree store located i the 10800 block of Belleville Road. It is alleged that the defendant exposed himself to a woman who was shopping in the store. She immediately reported the incident and police were dispatched to the area. The defendant was taken into custody at a store nearby the Dollar Tree.

Libscomc has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Exposure. He is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in 34th District Court in Romulus. WCPO has not been given an exact time for the hearing.

