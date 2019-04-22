Romulus police ask for help locating three people wanted for 7-Eleven robbery

The three men involved in the robbery fled the scene on foot.

ROMULUS, Mich. - Romulus police are searching for three people wanted for an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven store on April 16.

According to police, at around 11:55 p.m. two men entered the location. The first man entered the store with a handgun and pointed it directly at the clerk.

The second man went behind the counter and started taking money out of the register. Meanwhile, the third man stood at the enterance of the door appearing to be looking out during the robbery.

Police said the three men fled on foot afterward. If you have any information call police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.