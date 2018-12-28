Romulus police investigating after shots fired into townhouse

ROMULUS, Mich. - Police said two men blindly shot into a townhouse Wednesday, and they're hoping the public can help identify them.

A woman who lives in the area is choosing to remain anonymous, but she witnessed the incident and was able to capture images of the suspects through the blinds.

The pictures are blurry, but Romulus police are hoping someone might be able to provide more information.

Nobody was home at the time of the shooting. A relative of the person who lives in the home said they believe the men shot up the wrong home.

