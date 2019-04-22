Romulus police: Pickup truck connected to theft of patio furniture

The suspect vehicle in connection with stolen patio furniture in Romulus. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. - Romulus police believe the pickup truck in the picture above is connected to the theft of patio furniture.

Officials are searching for the late-1990s or early 2000s Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The truck might have been involved in the theft of a tan patio furniture set and grill in a northwest subdivision of Romulus, police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Romulus police at 734-941-8400.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.