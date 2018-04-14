Romulus police search for armed man accused of firing shots into home, injuring girlfriend

ROMULUS, Mich. - Romulus police are searching for a man accused of firing shots into his girlfriend's home, leaving her with serious injuries.

Police said Thurman Tramaine-Adam Taylor, 29, of Ypailanti, went to his girlfriend's home in the 5900 block of Georgia Street at 5:42 a.m. Saturday and asked her to come outside. When she refused, he fired several bullets into the home, which was occupied by the woman and her children.

Police believe Taylor is in a Cadillac DeVille similar to this one. (WDIV)

One bullet struck the woman in her stomach. The children weren't injured, police said.

Taylor fled the area in his girlfriend's black 2005 Cadillac DeVille, possibly heading toward the Ann Arbor area, police said.

The woman was taken to Beaumont Wayne Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.

Taylor was released from parole in 2016 after a prior incident.

Romulus police said Taylor is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-941-8400.

