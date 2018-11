ROMULUS, Mich. - Romulus police are searching for a man in connection with the shooting of a woman over the weekend.

Police said a woman was shot in the face Saturday and taken to a hospital for medical care.

Officials are searching for Kyon Lamar Smith in connection with the shooting. They said he might reside in Inkster.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.