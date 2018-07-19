Romulus police use firetruck ladder to find men who stole SUV at airport, crashed, hid in woods

Romulus police used a firetruck to find thieves hiding in the woods. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. - Romulus police used a firetruck ladder to find a group of thieves wanted for stealing an SUV from an airport rental agency.

Police said a group of thieves tried to rent an SUV from an airport rental agency with someone else's credit card. When they were denied, they took the SUV and fled, officials said.

The men fled airport police at a high speed and crashed into an asphalt truck, police said. They got out of the SUV and hid in the woods.

Officers called the Romulus Fire Department and used a ladder to find the men. They were taken into custody and turned over to airport police.

"In addition to 9,000 mosquito bites, they now have some serious explaining to do," Romulus police said in a release.

Romulus Fire Department firetruck (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.