Romulus principal plays with child with cerebral palsy who was alone at recess

ROMULUS, Mich. - When David Thompson found out a student at the Romulus school where he is the principal was spending recess alone, he decided he had to do something.

So, Thompson started playing with Lucy Taylor, a second grader at Barth Elementary School.

Lucy has cerebral palsy, and she is "still struggling sometimes with just having a normal life," her mother, D'Aun Taylor, said.

Taylor made a Facebook post about Lucy's playground struggles, and Thompson stepped in to help Lucy.

"You can't forget about making sure every kid feels like they're a part of something," Thompson said.

More children have joined Thompson and Lucy, and the group is now known as the "Bubble Squad."

"He's probably the best principal in all of the Romulus school district, and he's great," Lucy said.

