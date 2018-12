The roof of a produce truck was sheared off when it hit an overpass in Southwest Detroit, officials said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A produce truck was badly damaged Monday when it ran into a low overpass in Southwest Detroit, officials said.

The Serra Brothers Produce truck was too tall for the overpass near West Grand Boulevard and Risdon Street. The roof was almost completely sheared off the truck.

Officials said it's unclear if there were any injuries.

